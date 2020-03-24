$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. IHS Markit reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at $130,979,243.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.