$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.81. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NTB traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 348,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $808.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,115,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 775.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 65,936 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 32.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 163,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 39,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

