$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.91. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lamb Weston.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

NYSE:LW traded up $7.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.30. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,412,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.