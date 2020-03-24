0Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,757.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $2,757.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can now be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000156 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

