0x 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.09 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002293 BTC on popular exchanges including Vebitcoin, AirSwap, Gatecoin and Binance. In the last week, 0x has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. 0x has a market cap of $97.05 million and $16.09 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.02608948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00185176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

0x Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,639,028 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DDEX, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, AirSwap, Bitbns, Poloniex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Tokenomy, Iquant, Livecoin, Huobi, Upbit, Ethfinex, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, Liqui, Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), GOPAX, Fatbtc, Radar Relay, Koinex, DigiFinex, WazirX, Gatecoin, Coinone, HitBTC, Zebpay, Bithumb, BitBay, Mercatox, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Hotbit, Independent Reserve, Bilaxy, CoinTiger, C2CX, IDEX, Cobinhood, BitMart, ABCC and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

