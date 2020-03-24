0xBitcoin (0xBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $677,915.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $544,248.36 and approximately $677,915.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0949 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.89 or 0.04204582 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00066583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00037069 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015133 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010998 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003532 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

