-$1.94 EPS Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will report earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.87). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.62) to ($7.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($8.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

Shares of MDGL stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,898. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.95. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,158.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 135,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

