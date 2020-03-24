101,121,101 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,121,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,112,110,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 65.40% of Boston Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $735,534.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $9.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.59. 1,897,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,574. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

