104,420 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,208,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 13.4% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after buying an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,139,000 after purchasing an additional 275,290 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,589 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,386,526,000 after buying an additional 100,878 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,796,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN stock traded down $11.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.05. 85,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,817. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $518.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total transaction of $5,579,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,392,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,240,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,507. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. Robert W. Baird cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.96.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.