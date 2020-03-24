$115.66 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce sales of $115.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.90 million to $117.07 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $109.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $525.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.41 million to $537.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $571.61 million, with estimates ranging from $559.33 million to $589.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $703,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,114,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,049,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

