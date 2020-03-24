$12.55 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce sales of $12.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 221.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 382,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.16% of Bicycle Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

BCYC opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

