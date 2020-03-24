122,723 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,000. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 2.3% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

RWL traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.46. 208,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $59.87.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

