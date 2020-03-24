126,408,103 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,408,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,640,810,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 16.34% of CSX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $7.84 on Tuesday, hitting $55.50. 7,591,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

