127,387,108 Shares in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,387,108 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,738,711,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 45.40% of Cadence Design Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,413,000 after buying an additional 1,399,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,689,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,608 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 700,149 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,440,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 641,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,524,000 after acquiring an additional 548,520 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $1,085,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,446 shares of company stock valued at $21,471,837 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $7.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.34. 4,176,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,096. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.