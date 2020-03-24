1,346,081 Shares in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Acquired by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,346,081 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,000. Deutsche Bank makes up 1.0% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Deutsche Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank by 46.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 826,564 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,855 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,709,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,181,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DB traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. 9,833,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,002,507. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Deutsche Bank Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

