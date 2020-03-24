$14.06 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to report $14.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.82 million and the highest is $14.29 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $12.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $54.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.66 million to $55.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $61.88 million, with estimates ranging from $61.26 million to $62.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 68.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAR shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $28.70.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

