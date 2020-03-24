14,485 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded up $12.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,473,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,255,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $177.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.41. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

