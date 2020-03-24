15,081 Shares in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

NetEase stock traded up $25.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.24. 89,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,843. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.94. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $361.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie cut shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.46.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

