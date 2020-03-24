163,072,101 Shares in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 163,072,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,210,000. Cheesecake Factory comprises approximately 1.9% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 365.39% of Cheesecake Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAKE stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,228. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $712.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.57. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

