163,092,109 Shares in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 163,092,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,309,211,000. Chegg comprises approximately 1.9% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 134.81% of Chegg as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Chegg by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $22,266,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 771,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 567,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Chegg by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 908,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 518,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chegg alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $255,162.81. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,205,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $246,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,248 shares of company stock valued at $22,436,654. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chegg from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

CHGG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.15. 2,626,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,223. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.