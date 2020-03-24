165,921 Shares in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 165,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of AmeriCold Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on COLD shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of COLD opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.