171,277 Shares in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Purchased by Highside Global Management LLC

Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 171,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,000. Goosehead Insurance accounts for 4.2% of Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Highside Global Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Goosehead Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $620,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,372.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $45,785.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,291.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 468,888 shares of company stock worth $22,551,823. Company insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.00. 2,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,760. The firm has a market cap of $709.07 million, a P/E ratio of 113.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.11. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSHD. ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

