1,723,943 Shares in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,723,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,684,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.45% of Ally Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALLY traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. 11,365,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.