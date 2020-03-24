$183.40 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report $183.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.20 million to $186.60 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $173.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $760.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.50 million to $776.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $801.90 million, with estimates ranging from $794.50 million to $809.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,566,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 297.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,697,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,607,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,074,000 after acquiring an additional 802,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 735,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,545.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 690,483 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

