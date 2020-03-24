18,600 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,929 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,696,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,188,000 after purchasing an additional 789,502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,394,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after purchasing an additional 711,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,167,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.73.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.04. 969,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.