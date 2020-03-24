186,200 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 186,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.12% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,536 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 123,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRWD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

IRWD traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. 162,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

