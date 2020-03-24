189,054,109 Shares in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 189,054,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,905,411,000. Clorox comprises approximately 2.2% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 151.12% of Clorox at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Clorox by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,992,000 after acquiring an additional 317,198 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.32. 2,928,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.27. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

