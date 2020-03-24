1irstcoin (FST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40,652.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00010855 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $28.58 million and approximately $40,652.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.10 or 0.03786363 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015497 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,864,778 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

