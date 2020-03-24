$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to post $2.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $11.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

KDP stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,026.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

