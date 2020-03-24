$2.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to announce earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. Spire reported earnings of $2.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of SR traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 361,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,314. Spire has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Spire by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Spire by 42.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Spire by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

