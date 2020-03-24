209,258 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

FNDX stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. 1,463,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,822. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46.

