21,085 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brunswick from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.39.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $4.19 on Tuesday, hitting $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.