21,339 Shares in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 46.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SkyWest by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $4.36 on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. 1,394,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,491. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

In other news, Director W Steve Albrecht bought 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,231. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

