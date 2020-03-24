21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Bought by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,878,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,945 shares during the period. 21Vianet Group accounts for 0.8% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 2.56% of 21Vianet Group worth $20,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 402.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 67,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. 1,456,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,152. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. 21Vianet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

