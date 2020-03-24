229,899,109 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 229,899,109 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $22,989,911,000. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises 2.6% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 366.78% of Cullen/Frost Bankers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR traded up $4.17 on Tuesday, hitting $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 701,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. TheStreet downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.