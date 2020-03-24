231,021,106 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 231,021,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,102,111,000. Cummins makes up 2.6% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 150.80% of Cummins as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after buying an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after buying an additional 244,103 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,252,000 after buying an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,466,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded up $21.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.49. 2,487,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,497. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average is $167.34. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.53.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

