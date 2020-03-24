24,443 Shares in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000.

ERUS traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. 31,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,268. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.27.

