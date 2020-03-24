257,699 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 257,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,554,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,710,000 after acquiring an additional 143,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,565 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 99,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $32.80.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.