25,816,109 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,816,109 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,611,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 3.19% of American Express at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $15.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.05. 10,582,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,271. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.