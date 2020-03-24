26,000 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

CRUS stock traded up $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.48. The company had a trading volume of 72,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,226. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.