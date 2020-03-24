26,000 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,138,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,710,000 after purchasing an additional 187,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,093 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $92,881,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,831,000 after purchasing an additional 48,367 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $16.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.80. 34,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.55. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 65,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $11,648,242.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 995,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,195,137.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $5,991,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,728,703.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,123 shares of company stock valued at $59,552,611. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

