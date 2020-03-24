$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $1.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Several brokerages have commented on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

