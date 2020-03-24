$29.84 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce sales of $29.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.62 million and the lowest is $28.80 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $22.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $154.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $153.75 million to $155.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $152.76 million, with estimates ranging from $148.91 million to $160.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OESX shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

