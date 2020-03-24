$3.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will post $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.70 and the highest is $3.87. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of $3.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 201.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 64.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $125.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

