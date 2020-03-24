309,018 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Acquired by Highside Global Management LLC

Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 309,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,854,000. LiveRamp comprises 8.5% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Highside Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of LiveRamp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

RAMP stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. 28,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. LiveRamp Holdings has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.46.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

