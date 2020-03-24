$320.93 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post sales of $320.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.30 million and the highest is $325.00 million. Crocs posted sales of $295.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Crocs from to in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 15,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,173.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 1,154,314 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $2,177,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $11,171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,824.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 303,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. Crocs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $43.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. The company has a market cap of $735.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.