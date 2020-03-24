32,435 Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average of $94.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

In related news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.