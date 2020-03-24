324,724 Shares in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Bought by Highside Global Management LLC

Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 324,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,000. KAR Auction Services accounts for 4.1% of Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Highside Global Management LLC owned 0.25% of KAR Auction Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KAR Auction Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hallett acquired 59,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Loughmiller acquired 49,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $901,411.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.