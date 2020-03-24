$33.34 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report sales of $33.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.53 million and the lowest is $32.13 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $26.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $138.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.55 million to $148.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $136.10 million, with estimates ranging from $131.70 million to $143.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The business had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million.

CPLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Product Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 884,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 165,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

