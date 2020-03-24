$333.79 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report $333.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.24 million and the highest is $336.00 million. Kforce posted sales of $326.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. William Blair cut Kforce to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Kforce news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kforce by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KFRC opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. Kforce has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

